California colleges report online learning platform outages following nationwide data breach

UCLA reported an outage with its online learning platform after the company reported a nationwide data breach on Thursday.

Bruin Learn, the university's version of the Canvas platform, is the primary way students submit class assignments.

The university said its staff is working with the maker of Canvas, Instructure, to fix the system. University officials said the data breach is a "nationwide issue affecting thousands of institutions."

Instructure said its technicians learned about the potential hack earlier in the day and have been working on a solution. On its status tracking page, Instructure said it believes Canvas will have the system back up and running soon.

UCLA urged students and staff to contact the DTS Service Desk at (310) 267-4357 or help@it.ucla.edu.

Outages have also been reported at other Southern California colleges, including UC Irvine and California State University, Northridge.