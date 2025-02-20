UCLA's Betts scores 22, sets school single-season blocks mark in 70-55 win over No. 25 Illinois

Lauren Betts scored 22 points, Kiki Rice added 16 and third-ranked UCLA pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 70-55 victory over No. 25 Illinois on Thursday night.

Illinois, which had its eight-game winning streak snapped, got 18 points from Adalia McKenzie while Berry Wallace added 13.

Betts, who missed Sunday's 75-69 victory over No. 22 Michigan State due to a right foot injury, blocked six shots, giving her a single-season school record 67. Monique Billings had 66 during the 2016-17 season.

Betts. a junior, was 9 of 18 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds in 34 minutes.

UCLA (25-1, 13-1 Big Ten) is a half game behind Southern California for first place in the Big Ten. With three regular season games remaining, the Bruins are close to wrapping up a double bye for the conference tournament. The top four teams get a double bye.

Illinois (21-6, 11-5) is tied with Maryland for fourth place.

The Illini trailed by 15 points early in the second half, pulled within 48-44 with 6:55 remaining on Bryant's 3-pointer. But UCLA put it out of reach with eight straight points, including five by Rice.

Takeaways

Illinois: The Illini came into the game leading the Big Ten in free throw percentage (79.8%), but were 9 of 16, including 1 of 5 in the first half.

UCLA: This was the Bruins' eighth victory over a ranked team this season.

Key moment

Illinois trailed 40-28 before going on a 11-4 run over the last four minutes of third quarter to get within four going into the final 10 minutes. McKenzie had seven points during the rally.

Key stat

The Bruins had a 46-24 advantage on points in the paint.

Up next

Both teams have road games on Sunday. Illinois is at No. 4 Southern California while UCLA travels to Iowa.