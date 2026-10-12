UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava sidelined for season with knee injury: reports

UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava is expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury during Saturday's win over the Oregon Ducks, according to CBS Sports.

Iamaleava missed the entire second half of the 17-15 victory over Oregon after he was tackled on a keeper late in the first half of play. To that point, he had 162 yards on 10 completions with two interceptions thrown.

"He wasn't close to being able to come back today," UCLA coach Bob Chesney said Saturday after the game. "I thought he got hit in the thigh. There might be a little more to it, which we'll have to figure out as we go through the process tonight and tomorrow."

During a news conference on Monday, Chesney said there was "serious concern" about the injury but didn't explicitly say Iamaleava would miss the rest of the year, adding that he'd leave that decision to the team's medical staff.

So far this year, the senior quarterback and Long Beach native has thrown for 982 yards with four passing touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also added 144 yards on the ground and one rushing score.

It's Iamaleava's second year with the Bruins after transferring from Tennessee as a junior. In his first season, UCLA went 3-9 under head coach DeShaun Foster and finished tied for 12th in the Big Ten. After back-to-back disappointing seasons, the Bruins moved on from Foster and hired Chesney as their new coach.

So far this year, the Bruins are 5-0 and ranked No. 12 in the nation. They're slated to take on the 4-1 Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl come Saturday, but Chesney still hasn't named a starter, despite backup Ty Dieffenbach's efficient performance after replacing Iamaleava.