Tyler Bilodeau scores career-high 34, UCLA beats UC Riverside 97-65

Tyler Bilodeau scored a career-high 34 points on 12-of-19 shooting on Tuesday to help UCLA beat UC Riverside 97-65.

Bilodeau made 4 of 7 from 3-point range, hit 6 of 6 from the free-throw line, and scored the most by a UCLA player since Kris Wilkes also scored 34 in a 90-69 win over Arizona on Jan. 26, 2019. Trent Perry had 14 points and seven assists, Skyy Clark also scored 14 points, and Eric Dailey Jr. added 13 points and nine rebounds for UCLA (10-3).

The Bruins never trailed and used a 24-9 run to open a 15-point lead with five minutes left in the first half. UC Riverside trailed by at least nine the rest of the way.

Utah State transfer Osiris Grady made 8 of 12 from the field and finished with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists for UC Riverside (6-8). BJ Kolly made 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with 12 points. Marqui Worthy Jr. added 11 points but tied his career high with seven turnovers.

The Bruins had a season-high 12 steals and scored 23 points off 22 UC Riverside turnovers. Jamar Brown led UCLA with four steals and Clark had three.

Bilodeau, who scored 24 in a 108-87 win over Cal Poly on Friday, has back-to-back 20-point games for the first time since March of 2023 for Oregon State. The 6-foot-9 senior is averaging 22.5 points on 57% shooting (41 of 72) over the last six games, helping the Bruins to a 5-1 record over that span.

The Bruins have won three in a row and are averaging 98.3 points per game in that span.

Up next

UC Riverside returns to Big West Conference play at home against Hawaii on New Year's Day.

UCLA plays at No. 25 Iowa on Jan. 3 in Big Ten action.