Two wounded, investigation underway following shooting in Riverside

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded in Riverside early Thursday morning.

The scene unfolded just after 1:00 a.m. in the 3600 block of University Avenue, when two groups of two individuals became involved in an altercation, which led to the shooting.

Two people were wounded in the incident, and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. They are both expected to survive.

Before Riverside Police Department officers could get to the scene, both suspects had already fled from the area.

Investigators were working to learn more about what led up to the shooting and locating the two suspects at large.