Two wounded following shooting in Hollywood

Authorities are investigating a double shooting that occurred in a Hollywood high-rise apartment building Sunday morning.

The shooting was first reported at 1:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of N. Gower Street.

When Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to the scene, they found a pair of men, one in his 60s and one in his 20s, suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both rushed to a nearby hospital. The elder man is said to be in stable condition while the younger man remains in critical condition.

Authorities detailed the moments leading up to a shooting, stating that a verbal altercation occurred between the two suspects, both described as Black males, before escalating into the shooting.

The suspects fled from the scene and are still considered to be at large.