Two women arrested for Culver City shooting, stealing e-bike

Two women were arrested for allegedly shooting another woman then stealing her electrical bike in Culver City on Friday.

Police said that the incident happened on Aug. 1 at around 1 a.m., somewhere in the 4000 block of Sepulveda Boulevard near Washington Place, said a news release from the Culver City Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers began to investigate the circumstances surrounding a shooting that left a woman with a gunshot wound to the left forearm.

"Officers immediately rendered aid, applying a tourniquet to control heavy bleeding until Culver City Fire Department personnel arrived," said CCPD's news release. "The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

Police say that the woman was shot after she resisted a group of suspect who attempted to take her e-bike. By the time police arrived, the suspects had all fled.

"Culver City Police Department investigators immediately launched an investigation and, with the assistance of the department's automated license plate reader system, quickly identified the suspect vehicle and its driver," said the CCPD release.

They identified the driver as 21-year-old Navya Joy Mackey. She was arrested when officers pulled her over on Aug. 6. While still investigating the incident, detectives identified the shooter as 25-year-old Los Angeles woman Nya Cimone White.

"After narrowing White's location on Aug. 14, 2025, emergency response team personnel, a crisis negotiation team and special enforcement team officers served a search warrant and arrest warrant," CCPD's release said.

She was taken into custody without incident and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. She remains behind bars in lieu of $2 million bail.

While searching White's apartment, police said they found two assault rifles with high-capacity magazines, .40-caliber and 9mm ammunition, high-capacity pistol magazines and approximately one kilogram of a substance they believed to be cocaine.

Anyone who knows more about the incident is asked to contact CCPD at (310) 253-6302.