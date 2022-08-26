Watch CBS News
Two stolen vehicle suspects arrested in Century City following pursuit ending in crash

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police arrested a pair of stolen vehicle suspects in Century City late Thursday evening after they were led on a brief pursuit through the Southland. 

According to Beverly Hills Police Department, the two men are believed to have stolen a vehicle from North Hollywood at around 9:30 p.m., after learning about the incident from Los Angeles Police Department's North Hollywood Division. 

When BHPD officers came into contact with a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car, they attempted to pull the driver over. However, the suspects began to flee from the area, prompting a pursuit.

The chase continued through the Southland until the suspects crashed the car at Ensley Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m., at which point they were arrested. 

It was not clear if anyone was injured during the crash. 

First published on August 26, 2022 / 6:38 AM

