Two people in Chatsworth found dead inside a car; police investigating as a homicide
Police are investigating a homicide in Chatsworth after authorities discovered two dead bodies inside of a car.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, authorities responded to the 21000 block of Plummer Street for a reported attempted suicide.
When the Los Angeles Fire Department and LAPD arrived, they found two dead people inside of a car, one of whom was reportedly a 10-year-old boy — the other an approximately 30-year-old man. Police said there is a familial connection between the two victims and are looking into the possibility that this was a murder-suicide.
The bodies were found near the vehicle but no weapon was immediately found at the scene.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of death.
