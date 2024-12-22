Investigation underway after small plane crashes on Carson golf course

An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed on a golf course in Carson on Sunday.

The crash happened at around 3:45 p.m. at the Victoria Golf Course, located in the 400 block of MLK Jr. Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Aerial view of the overturned plane that crashed at Victoria Golf Course in Carson on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. KCAL News

Crews arrived and found that the plane, which appeared to have overturned in the incident, was not on fire.

Despite initial reports from firefighters claiming that two people were taken to the hospital, Sling Pilot Academy CEO Matt Liknaitzky says that no one on the ground or on the plane were injured.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where the plane could be seen underneath a large tree. It was overturned and appeared to have suffered damage to both wings and the tail empennage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

"A single-engine Sling LSA crashed in Carson, California around 3:45 p.m. local time on Sunday, December 22," said a statement from the FAA. "Two people were on board. The FAA will investigate."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.