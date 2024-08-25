Watch CBS News
Two motorcyclists killed in multi-vehicle crash on 5 Freeway

By Dean Fioresi

Two motorcyclists were killed in a crash on the 5 Freeway in Irvine on Sunday. 

The crash happened at around 12:15 a.m. on northbound lanes near Culver Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Officers were sent to the area after learning of a rider down in the middle lane, the department said. 

They arrived to the scene, where there were approximately 50 motorcyclists on hand, officers said. 

A short time after they arrived a second person was pronounced dead at the scene, leading them to issue a SigAlert for all northbound lanes. 

It lasted until around 4 a.m. when all lanes were reopened. 

No information on the moments leading up to the crash was available. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

