Two men killed by vehicle while walking in Mid-City

Two pedestrians were hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday near the Mid-City area of Los Angeles.

The crash was reported at about 5:50 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Robertson Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said paramedics arrived at the scene to find the men were "sadly both beyond medical help." 

The names of the two victims, reported to be men in their 60's, have not been released. 

The driver remained at the scene, according to LAPD. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

First published on November 9, 2022 / 8:07 AM

