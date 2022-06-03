Three medical workers stabbed at Encino hospital

At least three people, including medical workers, stabbed at Encino hospital

Three medical workers were stabbed at an Encino hospital off the 16200 block of Ventura Boulevard Friday afternoon, and the stabbing suspect barricaded themselves in a room.

According to the hospital, the victims were two nurses and one doctor. All three were transported to Northridge Hospital in critical condition, though their conditions have since been upgraded.

"Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center received three patients to our Level II Trauma Center suffering stab wounds from the incident at Encino Hospital Medical Center. All three patients are currently listed in stable condition," Christina Zicklin, spokesperson for Northridge Hospital Medical Center, said.

The stabbing happened at the 150-bed Encino Hospital Medical Center where 330 physicians and 520 professional support staff.