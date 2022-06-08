Watch CBS News
Local News

Two LASD deputies transported following five-car crash in Pico Rivera

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Pico Rivera Wednesday morning. 

The crash happened just after 9:45 a.m. on Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard. 

At least five vehicle were involved in the collision, causing one of the deputies to get trapped in the vehicle due to the damage it sustained. 

Both deputies inside of the cruiser were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, though neither of their statuses were immediately available, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

Neither of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening. 

It was unknown if any of the other parties involved in the collision sustained injuries. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 8, 2022 / 10:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.