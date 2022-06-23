Two injured, man arrested following fiery four-car collision in Palmdale

Two people were injured and another arrested after a multi-vehicle collision in Palmdale late Wednesday evening.

The crash was first reported to have occurred at around 11:15 p.m. on the southbound lanes of SR-14 near East Barrels Springs Road.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found two vehicles fully engulfed in flames, and one vehicle that had been flipped onto its side with wheels in the air.

The two injured people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

One man was arrested at the scene of the incident.

California Highway Patrol officers issued a Sigalert for all lanes of the southbound 14 Freeway as they investigated the incident and crews cleared the debris and wreckage from the roadway.