Two hospitalized after car drives into water in Marina del Rey

By Dean Fioresi

Two people were hospitalized after their car ended up in the ocean in Marina del Rey on Sunday. 

The submerged vehicle as crews worked to pull it from the water on Sunday evening.  KCAL News

Firefighters arrived to the scene, located in the 4600 block of Admiralty Way, at around 6 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

By the time they got on scene the car was already completely submerged in the water. 

Both occupants were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening. Firefighters say they were in stable condition. 

It remains unclear how their car ended up in the water, but California Highway Patrol officers say that shortly before it became submerged it was sitting in a parking lot at 13535 Mindano Way. 

The car being hoisted out of the water in Marina del Rey on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. KCAL News

SkyCal was overhead as the car was hoisted out of the water and loaded onto the back of a tow truck. It did not appear that there was any significant damage of any sort. 

