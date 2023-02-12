Two horses euthanized after suffering racing injuries at Santa Anita Park

Two horses were euthanized at Santa Anita Park on Sunday after suffering racing injuries.

Both "Decorated My Life," a three-year-old filly and "Merit Song," a three-year-old gelding, were injured during Saturday's races at the Arcadia racetrack and euthanized, according to Mike Marten, the public information officer for the California Horse Racing Board.

It was Decorated My Lifes' third birthday. She had seven races, including one first-place finish. Her jockey, Joe Bravo, was hospitalized after he was unseated from the horse during the race.

His condition was not immediately known.

Thus far, six horses have died because of racing or training injuries at Santa Anita Park in 2023 — already half of 2022's yearly total of 12.

Despite this, Santa Anita officials claim that they have made major improvements to horse safety since 2019, when an astounding 42 horses died at the track.