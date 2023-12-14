Two high school girls attacked by random man in Baldwin Park

Police search for man who attacked two high school girls

Baldwin Park police on Thursday asked people to keep an eye out for a man who attacked two high school girls.

The two separate attacks happened within a week of each other in early December. The first attack happened at about 9 a.m. on Dec. 8 next to Central Elementary School near the intersection of Big Dalton Avenue and Central Avenue.

The second assault happened four days later between Ahern Drive and Vineland Avenue close to Vineland Elementary School.

Police released videos of the suspect in both of the attacks. Investigators urged anyone with information on the suspect to call Detective I. Rodas at (626) 960-1955 ext. 425 or Detective S. Trinidad at 626-960-1955 ext. 457.