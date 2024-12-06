Watch CBS News
Two cars hit, critically injure pedestrian in Studio City

By Dean Fioresi

A pedestrian was critically injured after getting hit by two cars in Studio City on Friday evening. 

The crash happened at around 7 p.m. in the 13000 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers arrived to find the victim, who had been struck by two different cars, suffering from serious injuries. 

Circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, but investigators say that at least one of the two drivers remained at the scene to cooperate with their investigation.

No further information was provided. 

