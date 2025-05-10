Two arrested for kidnapping in connection with missing minor in Crescenta Valley

Two people were arrested in connected with a missing teenage boy in the Crescenta Valley last week, authorities said.

On Friday, May 2, the boy was reported missing by family from the unincorporated community of Montrose, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies began search for the boy, resulting in his location on Monday.

"The efforts undertaken to find the minor included canvassing the community, investigative interviews, wireless emergency alerts, and the utilization of technology," deputies said in a press release. "Additionally, the use of scent dogs and the cooperation of business entities were helpful in the investigative efforts."

Exact details of how they found the boy remain unclear, but detectives continue to follow up with their investigation after returning the boy home.

"As a result of thorough and comprehensive investigation the Crescenta Valley Station Detective Bureau arrested two adults related to the minor's disappearance," deputies said on Friday.

Brandon Holguin, 25, and Kayleigh Kaplan, 23, from Thousands Oaks, were arrested and booked on suspicion of child abduction, child endangerment, human trafficking, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, identity theft, drug sales involving minors and use of a minor in cannabis crimes, LASD's statement said.

Both are expected to be arraigned in court on May 13.

Human trafficking is defined as any person who deprives or violates the personal liberty of another with the intent to obtain forced labor or services. If you are the victim of human trafficking or know someone who is, please call 888-539-2373. You can also submit an anonymous tip via "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or texting the letters TIPLA plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting