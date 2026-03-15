San Bernardino County mother of two found dead inside Twentynine Palms home

A 34-year-old mother of two was found dead inside a Twentynine Palms home last week after authorities were called to the area to conduct a vehicle check.

It happened on Friday, March 13 at around 8 a.m., when San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the 6500 block of Adobe Road, according to a news release from the department. Upon arrival, they found a Toyota Tacoma that was parked in the area, blocking a gate at the fire department.

While investigating the matter, deputies were led to a home in the 74900 block of Aladdin Drive.

"At the property, deputies located two unsupervised children inside the main residence," the release said. "Deputies conducted a search of the home and discovered the children's mother, Jessica Phillips, deceased inside the garage."

The children's father, Isaac Matthew Angel, was found at around 10:40 a.m. on Friday near the intersection of Sunrise Drive and Araby Avenue.

"Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined Angle was responsible for Phillips' death, and he was arrested for murder," the release said.

Angel remains behind bars without bail, deputies said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact SBSD's Specialized Investigation Division - Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4904.