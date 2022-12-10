Tustin police arrest six suspects connected to smash-and-grab robbery at jewelry store in April

Tustin police on Friday announced that all six suspects connected to a smash-and-grab robbery in April were behind bars.

Suspects arrested in connection to Apr. 28 smash-and-grab robbery at The Jewelry Exchange in Tustin. (Top left: Nasadi Tyree Milton, 24; Top middle: Naheim Milton, 19; Top right: Trayvonte Washington, 30; Bottom left: Masiah Pagota, 19; Bottom middle: Cameron Smith, 28; Bottom right: Gregory Edison, 25.)

In a press release, Tustin Police Department officers disclosed that after serving several search warrants over recent months, they were able to take the suspects into custody, with the help of Long Beach Police Department, Los Angeles Police Department and the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

The initial incident occurred on April 28, when the suspect, armed with handguns, hammers and a tire iron, smashed several cases and took off with more than $87,000 worth of stolen jewelry from The Jewelry Exchange, located in the 15000 block of Tustin Village Way.

After leaving the store, "the suspects jumped the onto the southbound SR-55 Freeway, where three get-away vehicles were parked," the release said.

Police took the first suspect, Long Beach resident Nasadi Milton, 24, into custody in July. The second suspect, Trayvonte Washington, 30, also from Long Beach, was arrested in August.

Several months later, continued investigation allowed detectives to identify the remaining suspects — Long Beach residents Masiah Pagota, 19, Naheim Milton, 19, Cameron Smith, 28, and North Hollywood resident Gregory Edison, 25. They were arrested in October, November and December.

As a result, the OC DA's office has filed felony criminal charges against all six of the suspects, including counts of armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.