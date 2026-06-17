2 arrested for fatally shooting 22-year-old Orange County man during meetup to sell "luxury item," police say

Two Riverside County men were arrested for an alleged shooting that killed a 22-year-old Orange County man during a meetup to sell a luxury item over the weekend, according to police.

In a news release, Tustin Police Department officers said that they were called to the 13900 block of Tustin East Drive at around 7:25 p.m. on Sunday after learning of a gunshot victim.

Arriving officers found 22-year-old Cristhian Cruz, of Tustin, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the Orange County Global Medical Center, police said.

"The investigation revealed the victim ... was attempting to sell a luxury item on an online site and agreed to meet at the location," the release said. "Two male subjects arrived to meet with Cruz. During the transaction, there was a struggle between Cruz and one of the subjects."

While they were struggling, police said that the second suspect produced a firearm and shot Cruz. The two suspects then fled from the area.

Later that day, Corona Police Department officers were able to locate one of the suspects, 20-year-old Amaree Devon Johnson. He was taken into custody without further incident and booked for murder.

On Monday, Tustin police located and arrested 19-year-old Aaron Cantreal Arterberry, who was booked for robbery.

"Detectives are seeking witnesses who may have seen or heard the incident or may possess video surveillance footage to contact detectives," the release said.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact Detectives Svensson or Deleon at 714-426-2427.