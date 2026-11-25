The driver of a stolen Southern California Edison truck was arrested by Tustin police officers after several traffic collisions and a crash into a power pole and traffic signal, police said.

According to the Tustin Police Department, the utility truck was stolen early Wednesday morning in Santa Ana.

The driver was involved in several traffic collisions before crashing into a power pole at the intersection of McFadden and Pasadena avenues.

The driver crashed the stolen truck into a power pole at McFadden and Pasadena avenues in Tustin. CBS LA

After a brief struggle with police, the suspect was arrested nearby, inside a liquor store.

Aerial footage showed the intersection blocked off as a fleet of utility vehicles and crews responded to the damaged power pole.

An SCE spokesperson said there were no serious injuries in the incident, but 900 customers are without power, and it is expected to be restored by 9 p.m.

"We appreciate local law enforcement for responding so quickly and catching the suspect," SCE said in a statement.