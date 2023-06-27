Tuesday is the final day for District 6 voters to select replacement for Nury Martinez

Polling places remain open until 8 p.m. Tuesday for voters in District 6 to participate in the runoff special election where two candidates on the ballot are vying for the seat left vacant by former L.A. Council President Nury Martinez.

Martinez stepped down in October after a leaked audio recording caught her and two other council members making racist comments.

Two weeks after the councilwoman resigned, the city announced it would hold a special election to fill her seat, representing District 6. Seven candidates ran in the special election, with its final voting day on April 4. Two candidates came out on top, Imelda Padilla and Marisa Alcaraz, which led to a runoff.

"It's unfortunate with Ms. Martinez, what happened, but it is what it is. You know, all I got to say is move forward and have some optimism going on, hopefully, everybody keeps in mind the importance of voting," said voter Rene Arevalo

Padilla, a community relations manager, and Alcaraz, a City Council aide both have similar campaign promises -- to fight homelessness by funding housing, employment, and health services.

Both cite reforming L.A.'s broken political structure as a priority and support independent redistricting, ethics reform, increasing the size of the City Council and diluting council members' control over land-use decisions.

A tally count from this special election is expected to be done quickly, with the winner supposedly to take office in time for the council's Aug. 1 meeting.

District 6 covers the central and northeast San Fernando Valley neighborhoods of Van Nuys, Lake Balboa, North Hills, Panorama City, North Hollywood, Arleta, and Sun Valley.