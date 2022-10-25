LA City Council to hold special election for Nury Martinez's District 6 replacement

The Los Angeles City Council will hold a special election to replace former President and District 6 Councilwoman Nury Martinez following her resignation.

She resigned two weeks ago, after she was heard hurling several racist comments around during a conversation in Oct. 2021, which also involved Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, as well as LA Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera.

While both she and Herrera have stepped down, Cedillo and de León have yet to do so, sparking outrage amongst constituents and much of Los Angeles. Martinez's term was originally set to end in 2024.

During their first in person meeting since the week the news broke, councilmembers voted unanimously to move forward with their plan to hold the special election on April 4, 2023.

According to the City Clerk's Office, the election will cost the city up to $7.65 million, with a runoff - if necessary - on June 27.

Paul Krekorian, who was elected to replace Martinez as Council President, said that funding for the election would be further discussed with the Budget and Finance Committee.

While without a representative, District 6 is being overseen by Sharon Tso, the city's chief legislative analyst. She does not hold a seat on the council, as a non-voting caretaker, but is in place to make sure that the district's offices till provides services to constituents and other day-to-day functions.

District 6 includes central and eastern portions of the San Fernando Valley.