TSA screens record number of travelers on Friday, as airlines struggle with cancellations
The Transportation Safety Administration on Saturday reported that it screened a record high number of travelers on Friday.
Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted that TSA Officers screened 2,438,784 people at airports nationwide on Friday, the highest volume of travelers since Nov. 28, 2021.
Even with the record number of screenings, airlines across the U.S. continue to struggle with flight cancellations. More than 1,000 flights were cancelled Friday, down a little from 1,700 on Thursday.
So far, the tracking service FlightAware reports that there have been 815 cancellations Saturday, with LAX seeing 18 arrivals and 18 departures cancelled, for a total of 36.
