Trout, Walsh homer; Angels top Astros, 2-0, for first win of 2022 season

After three games, the Angels have finally found their spot in the win column, following their 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Led by a stellar performance from the Halos pitching staff, which allowed just two hits throughout the nine inning contest, the Angels stopped their skid at two games to start the 2022 season.

The Angels struck first almost immediately, when first baseman Jared Walsh crushed a solo homer well over the centerfield wall to give them a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.

That would maintain until the bottom of the eighth, when three-time MVP Mike Trout demolished his own 445-foot solo homer. It would have been his second of the game, had Astros centerfielder Chas McCormick not robbed him on a stellar catch in the first inning, reaching just over the precipice of the wall to bring the would-be homer back.

Syndergaard, who went 5.1 innings with one strikeout and two walks, allowing just two hits and no runs, was relieved by perfect appearances from two new acquisitions in Aaron Loup (1.0 IP, 1K) and Ryan Tepera (1.2 IP, 2K), and a Raisel Iglesias' first save of the season - his 35th with the Halos.

Justin Verlander, who took the mound for Houston, was making his comeback from Tommy John surgery that had kept him sidelined since Sept. 2020. He went 5.0 innings, allowing three hits and one run with one walk and seven strikeouts.

The two teams will face off once again Sunday, concluding their four-game series. The Halos will send Jose Suarez to the mound as they look to even the series, facing off against the Astros Jose Urquidy.