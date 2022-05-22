Trout, Ohtani homer; Sandoval tosses 7+ innings as Angels top A's, 4-1

The Angels took advantage of an early lead, backing seven-plus stellar innings from Patrick Sandoval to earn a series victory over the Oakland Athletics in front of the Angel Stadium crowd Sunday afternoon.

Shohei Ohtani struck first, crushing a leadoff homer 443-feet to deep centerfield after A's starter Cole Irvin (2-2, 2.94 ERA) hung a curveball over the heart of the plate. It was Ohtani's ninth home run of the season.

The Halos followed up with another run in the bottom of the second inning, when Mike Trout beat out an infield single, scoring Kurt Suzuki, making his first appearance since May 6 after recently being reinstated off the Injured List.

Suzuki just missed out on a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning when Athletics centerfielder Christian Pache robbed him of a potential homer on a spectacular leaping play.

They tacked on another in the bottom of the fifth on a Brandon Marsh single, which scored Trout who had previously walked to start the inning.

In all, Irvin lasted six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks, striking out four. He was saddled with the loss, his second of the young season.

Trout torched his 12th homer of the season, a 383-foot shot to left field, off of A's reliever Justin Grimm, giving the Halos the 4-0 lead.

He finished the game with three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Angels received a stellar performance from starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval, who tossed 7 1/3 one-run innings, allowing just four hits and one walk, striking out seven on his way to the win.

It was Sandoval's fourth quality start of the season, as he lowered his season earned-run average to 1.79.

The A's lone run of the game came in the eighth inning, when Sandoval allowed an RBI single to Pache. Sandoval walked the next hitter and was pulled in favor of a fresh arm in Ryan Tepera. Tepera struck out both hitters he faced, sending the game to the final frame.

Raisel Igleasias earned his ninth save of the season, striking out the side in order.

The Halos have Monday off before starting a two-game series against the Texas Rangers. Noah Syndergaard (3-2, 3.60 ERA) is slated to take the mound against Texas' Dane Dunning (1-2, 3.92 ERA).