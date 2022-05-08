Triple shooting in Pomona leaves one in serious condition, two others wounded

Authorities launched an investigation into a triple shooting in Pomona that left three people wounded on Sunday morning.

Pomona Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene on the 100 block of East Second Street just before 1:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

When they arrived they found that three victims of the shooting had been rushed to a hospital by private vehicles.

One of the victims was said to be in serious condition, while the other two sustained injuries that were considered to be non-life-threatening.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Officers urged anyone with additional information to contact them at (909) 620-2085.