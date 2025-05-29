Watch CBS News
Weather officials warn about triple digit temperatures heading to Southern California inland communities

The inland valleys and deserts are expected to receive near triple-digit weather on Friday as a warming trend develops.

KCAL News issued a Next Weather Alert a few days ago for the Antelope Valley and inland desert ahead of the weather event to prepare communities for the heat. Meteorologist Amber Lee said temperatures in inland areas could be 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Lee explained that a high-pressure system will sit over the Southern California region, and it will bring the hottest temperatures of 2025 so far.

The National Weather Service warned that heat advisories could be issued for southern valleys based on the upcoming forecast.

The heat will fade a bit heading into the weekend with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the San Gabriel Mountains. 

Tips for staying safe during the heat:

  • Drink fluids and stay hydrated
  • Stay in air-conditioned rooms if possible
  • Avoid prolonged periods in the sun
  • Do not leave children or pets in unattended vehicles
