Trespassers on abandoned train tracks leave Orange County neighborhood on edge

From a fire to a break-in and dozens of nuisance calls to police in between, a Fullerton father said he's scared for his family's safety after trespassers took over an abandoned set of train tracks next to his neighborhood.

Damon Micalizzi said that the people hang out just over his fence on the abandoned train tracks owned by Union Pacific.

"The tracks are a thoroughfare for nefarious activity," Micalizzi said.

It's nothing new, according to Micalizzi. It's been more than 15 years since trains moved down the lines near his home.

"You're standing on the tracks," Micalizzi said. "You've got an elevated view right into the house. The windows, we keep the blinds down."

Without security or fencing, he said it's open season for trespassers and criminals to prey on families living near Imperial Highway. Micalizzi has three teenagers, the youngest of whom is 14 years old.

"One time she's out in the pool, and somebody's looking over the fence at her," he said. "My wife goes out to shoo the guy off and the guy starts cursing at her and throwing rocks at my wife.

Last fall, as the home was being remodeled and the family temporarily relocated, a woman was caught by officers camping out in Micalizzi's backyard.

According to Micalizzi, the squatter was living in his yard for a couple of days. She helped herself to the beer and spritzers in his outdoor refrigerators. He said she kept herself entertained, watching tv and taking a bath in the pool before washing her hair in the sink next to their barbecue.

Micalizzi estimated that there have been more than 100 incidents over the last few years. Officers respond to the calls for help, but he said Union Pacific has ignored his repeated attempts to get answers and solutions. He has filed a lawsuit against the train company.

"We called them and wrote to them after the fires," Micalizzi said. "We called them and wrote to them after the first break-in two years ago. We wrote them after the break-in last year, radio silent. So, finally, we just decided we needed to lawyer up."

In a statement, Union Pacific said:

"Union Pacific is committed to working responsibly in the communities we serve, and putting safety at the forefront. We are reviewing the lawsuit and will respond accordingly."