Tree comes crashing down on car in Smart & Final parking lot in Hollywood

A tree came crashing down on top of a car in the parking lot of a Smart & Final in Hollywood on Thursday night.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Western Avenue.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call about a tree on a car. Police contacted Street Services to help remove the large tree from the top of the car.

It is unclear if the car belonged to a customer or an employee. Fortunately, no one was inside the car when the tree fell.

Recent Santa Ana winds also caused damage in other parts of Southern California. Strong winds on Thursday caused quite a bit of damage at the San Clemente municipal golf course and nearby neighborhoods.

Witnesses said the burst of wind seemed to come out of nowhere. No injuries were reported, but several large trees did come crashing down.

The National Weather Service responded to the scene to investigate the damage. Officials said it was caused by what they call "straight-line" winds. It was not a tornado.