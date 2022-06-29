Watch CBS News
Local News

Travis Barker hospitalized in LA for unknown reasons

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Musician and husband of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, was hospitalized in Los Angeles Tuesday for unknown reasons, with his teenage daughter taking to social media asking people to "send your prayers."

TMZ reported that the 46-year-old Barker, accompanied by new wife showed up at West Hills Hospital Tuesday morning, but he was then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Kardashian followed the ambulance to Cedars-Sinai, TMZ reported.

The Blink-182 drummer and Kardashian were married last month in Portofino, Italy.

There was no word on what prompted the visit to the hospital. On Tuesday morning, Barker tweeted simply, "God save me," although it was unclear if the post was related to his medical condition.

Late Tuesday afternoon, his 16-year-old daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, posted a note on Instagram saying, "Please send your prayers." Barker also has an 18-year-old son, Landon Asher Barker.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 28, 2022 / 6:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.