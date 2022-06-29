Travis Barker hospitalized in LA for unknown reasons

Musician and husband of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, was hospitalized in Los Angeles Tuesday for unknown reasons, with his teenage daughter taking to social media asking people to "send your prayers."

TMZ reported that the 46-year-old Barker, accompanied by new wife showed up at West Hills Hospital Tuesday morning, but he was then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Kardashian followed the ambulance to Cedars-Sinai, TMZ reported.

The Blink-182 drummer and Kardashian were married last month in Portofino, Italy.

There was no word on what prompted the visit to the hospital. On Tuesday morning, Barker tweeted simply, "God save me," although it was unclear if the post was related to his medical condition.

Late Tuesday afternoon, his 16-year-old daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, posted a note on Instagram saying, "Please send your prayers." Barker also has an 18-year-old son, Landon Asher Barker.