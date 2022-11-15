Travel guide advises tourists to avoid Lake Tahoe

Tourist hotspot Lake Tahoe has landed on Fodor's 2023 "No List" travel guide, which is advising people that if they care about the environment, they should stay away.

The travel guide examined natural attractions and cultural hotspots plagued with overcrowding that need a break from visitors due to factors like resource depletion and drought.

Lake Tahoe is one of 10 regions on Fodor's No List 2023.