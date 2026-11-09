Train strikes unoccupied vehicle in San Fernando Valley, leading to closure of 2 stations

An abandoned vehicle left on train tracks in the San Fernando Valley was struck by a passenger train on Monday morning, leading to the closure of two nearby stations.

According to Metrolink, one of its trains on the Ventura line struck an unoccupied vehicle between the Van Nuys and Northridge stations, which the Los Angeles Police Department said was near Roscoe Boulevard and Balboa Place.

The train was damaged and it now deemed to not be operational, Metrolink said. Van Nuys and Northridge stations were closed as a result.

28 passengers were inside at the time, but no injuries were reported.

It's not yet clear why the vehicle was on the tracks. Metrolink said that as of 6:30 a.m., there's no word on when repairs will be made or when the stations will reopen.