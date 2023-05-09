Watch CBS News
I-10 westbound lanes closed after pursuit ends in a crash near downtown LA

All westbound lanes are blocked on the I-10 at Arlington Avenue after a pursuit ends in a crash near the Jefferson Park area.

Authorities say the lanes could be closed for an hour while crews investigate the scene. Drivers should avoid the area and find alternative routes. SkyCAL flew over the scene and could see cars backed up for miles on the I-10.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 3:20 PM

