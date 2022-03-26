Tow truck crash prompts Sig Alert in Sherman Oaks

Caltrans has issued a SigAlert for the closure of the transition road of the westbound 101 Freeway and the southbound 405 Freeway due to a traffic collision.

It happened when a driver cut off a tow truck driver on the northbound 101 freeway in Sherman Oaks Saturday morning. The tow truck driver said when he tried to swerve out of the way to avoid the car, he crashed into the guard rail, smashing through from the 101 to the 405. He continued on the 405 until the truck fell into an embankment.

The Sig Alert is expected to be in effect until noon Saturday, Caltrans said. The southbound 405 Freeway will be closed in that area until that time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or seek alternate routes. Alternate routes include continuing onto the NB 101 Freeway or driving on the NB 405 Freeway.