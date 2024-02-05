Torrential rain creates waterfall in Beverly Hills mountainside

Benedict Canyon became the home of a new waterfall after the worst part of the latest atmospheric river passed through Los Angeles County.

The natural phenomenon happened on Monday in the 1800 block of Benedict Canyon Drive in Beverly Hills. A neighbor captured it flowing down a hillside above a home.

Beverly Hills recorded a whopping 7.98 inches of rain through Monday evening. The soaked hillsides caused problems in nearby Beverly Crest, knocking a home completely off its foundation and damaging four others. The debris flows sent a roof flying into a family car, damaged the home's deck and destroyed another carport housing two cars.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Bel Air, which is less than 1.25 miles from the waterfall, received the most rain in LA County recording nearly 12 inches since Sunday.

The powerful atmospheric river wreaked havoc along the county's hillside communities, with multiple mudslides happening in the San Fernando Valley, most notably one in the Hollywood Hills/Studio City area that forced the evacuation of nine homes and knocked two of them off their foundation.

Another slide flowed into Baldwin Vista homes home, shattering her door.

"I just thought that a tree was coming down," said Dion Peronneau, the homeowner. "I didn't think that the mud was gonna come. I just thought a tree branch broke."