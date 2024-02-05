Mudflows damage homes throughout LA County

A powerful atmospheric river continues to batter Southern California, leaving a trail of damage in its wake as mudflows, downed trees and flooding continue to impact the area.

People living all over Los Angeles County began to feel the affects of the storm over the weekend, with heavy rain starting early Sunday. As the storm progressed and ground became more saturated by the heavy rain, roads throughout the area began to experience flooding and some homes were damaged by mudflows.

Beverly Crest

In Beverly Crest one home was completely knocked off of its foundation by the heavy flow of debris, while four other homes also sustained some damage.

After the house, located on N. Beverly Drive, slid off of its foundation, it collided with the neighbor's house nearby causing damage to that home as well.

Footage from the scene showed parts of the home's roof on top of the family car, surrounded by splintered wood and mud. The home's deck was also severely damaged by the mud, which came from a hill behind the home that was previously supported by a retaining wall.

The mud and home also took out a carport at the house, which housed two cars that were damaged.

Ryan Davis lives just down the street from the homes impacted by the mudslide, recalling when it all happened at about 2 a.m.

"Just feel the rumbling noise, it got super loud and we look out and there's just a house in the middle of the road" he said.

Multiple cars could be seen trapped in the middle of the road, completely surrounded by deep mud.

No one was injured in this incident, though several people were trapped in their homes until they could be freed by rescue crews.

Studio City

Some living in Studio City experienced much of the same, after a mudslide ripped through a neighborhood late Sunday.

Studio City, CA - February 05:Storm damage from mud, rock and debris flows along Lockridge road in Studio City, CA, has caused major damage to vehicles and houses in the area on Monday, February 5, 2024. Rain is expected to continue in Southern California over the next 12 hours. David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

They say that the slide brought large boulders down with it, which crashed through homes and garages leaving a trail of destruction behind.

Similar footage showed debris scattered around the yards of some homes that were surrounded by mud and downed trees.

"Sounded like, maybe like a helicopter or airplane crashing, something like that," said one man. "I didn't know what was happening, so my wife and I both came out the front door and I saw boulders going down the street."

Residents began to return to the area Monday afternoon to pick up the pieces left behind by the mudslide. No injuries have been reported.

Baldwin Vista

Mud overflowed into the back of one family's home on Veronica Street, creeping into the back of the home through the sliding glass doors early Monday.

Trees and bushes swept up by the mudflow could also be seen resting against the home and the broken door.

"I just thought that a tree was coming down," said Dion Peronneau, the homeowner. "I didn't think that the mud was gonna come. I just thought a tree branch broke."

She says that the mud has continued to slowly creep closer and closer to her home since it first breached. She hopes that contacting city officials will help prevent further damage to her home.

"I just want my house to be safe," she said. "I love my house."