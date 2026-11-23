It's been eight years in the making, and today in Torrance, community members, city and state leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of a WWII Japanese American Incarceration Monument, the first of its kind in the nation.

The granite walls in Columbia Park, like the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, will list the names of approximately 126,000 people of Japanese ancestry who were forcibly removed from their homes and incarcerated during World War II.

The idea for the monument began in 2018 with Torrance resident and internment survivor, Dr. Kanji Sahara. He worked for years to find sponsors for the project.

"He kept dogging me and dogging me for state funding for this monument," California Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi said.

In 2021, Muratsuchi secured $5 million, and architects got to work on the design.

Hiroshi Yokoyama, an internment survivor, attended Monday's ceremony in Columbia Park.

Hiroshi Yokoyama, an internment survivor, attended Monday's ceremony. "The young generation, they don't know what things we had to go through," he said.

The 101-year-old Carson resident was 16 when he was imprisoned at Heart Mountain Relocation Center in Wyoming. "It was cold in the wintertime," he said.

He made the best of life in the camp, but his parents suffered in silence for years. When Yokoyama's family heard about the monument project, they made sure he was there for the groundbreaking.

"While we cannot undo the injustices of the past, we have a responsibility to remember them, to learn from them, and ensure that these stories are never forgotten," Torrance Mayor Sharon Kalani said at Monday's ceremony.

There will be walls for each War Relocation Camp, listing the names of those incarcerated there. The names on the walls will be written from top to bottom, as is Japanese writing.

The city announced an anonymous $5 million donation, but more funding is needed to complete the project by 2028.