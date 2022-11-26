Southern California businesses gearing up for Small Business Saturday

The Saturday after Thanksgiving is known across the country as "Small Business Saturday," and businesses all over Southern California were gearing up Friday for the influx of customers expected over the weekend.

"I feel very proud," said Christine Parsley, owner of Recircle Home Owner in Long Beach. "I'm so grateful for anyone who has given us any kind of support."

Officials at the Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce said they do not think one day is enough to highlight the amazing local businesses in the community. Starting Nov. 26, Torrance will kick off Small Business Week, during which residents have seven days to take advantage of more than 50 deals offered at participating stores.

"Our small businesses have gone through a lot in the past three years," said Donna Duperron, president and CEO of the Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce. "Shopping small has always been important and it's probably more important this year."

Some highlights, Duperron said, include 20% off all services, retail and gift cards at Zoom Room doggy daycare, free moisturizing hair treatment with the purchase of any service at Fantastic Sams, and 15% off and a free gift at Merle Norman cosmetic studio and spa.

The week will provide an opportunity to support businesses as they continue their post-pandemic recovery. Fortunately, Dupperon said, many of Torrance's beloved small businesses have been able to remain open over the last few turbulent years.

This year, the city's sales tax surpassed pre-pandemic levels, according to officials. In recent months, Torrance has seen an uptick in new businesses, Dupperon added.

"In the month of October, we had 19 businesses join the chamber and that has been the largest number of new members in a single month since probably March of 2019," Duperron said. "Nineteen is a really amazing number of new businesses in a 31-day period of time."

The chamber has more than 600 members in its directory; around 60 percent of those are small businesses, meaning they have fewer than 100 employees.