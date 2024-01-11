Torrance passes ordinance cutting number of flight schools at city's airport

Battle over noise leads to big changes at Torrance airport

Battle over noise leads to big changes at Torrance airport

Battle over noise leads to big changes at Torrance airport

Torrance City Council passed an ordinance cutting the number of flight schools allowed at its municipal airport after constant noise complaints.

"These are so-called training loops in which they make repetitive loop circles at low altitudes around the neighborhoods. They just don't go up above typically 1,000 feet," Chuck Costello, a member of the Coalition for Torrance Airport Reform said.

The new restriction is a major victory for Costello and his crew, but a blow to trainers like Sling Pilot Academy, one of four flight schools that might have to find a new airstrip next month.

"We have 90 families that receive a livelihood from the operation here and if the city of Torrance were to prevail from removing us from the airport it would be devastating to all our employees and students," owner Matt Litnaitsky said.

In addition to the cuts, planes will be charged a landing fee of $6 starting Feb. 1 as part of the noise-reduction efforts.

"It affect people who do touch-and-goes more than many of us who fly for business or pleasure," Torrance Airport Association President Peter Browen said. "We are one and done."

A similar program is in place at the Santa Monica Airport.

"We've just opened the door on landing fees here," airshow pilot John Collver said. "What's it going to be next year? The following year? Are we going to be able to afford this?"

As for reducing the noise, Sling said it has made changes over the years to do that and filed a court injunction to keep their business license.

"We actually made some very successful progress," Litnaitsky said. "The flight schools voluntarily gave up certain flight paths around the airport over noise-sensitive areas.

However, Costello and other neighbors said that is not enough.

"We are not anti-airport. We are not anti-Sling," he said. "It is this over use, over congestion of this small airport that's created the problem and at some point they need to recognize that and that the city is now listening to residents."

Sling is still waiting to hear back from the courts if they can stay at the airport. If they receive an unfavorable ruling, they will need to pack up and leave.

--Lauren Pozen contributed reporting.