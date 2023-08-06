Torrance brush fire shuts down traffic on Del Amo Blvd

Torrance firefighters and police officers are working to put out a brush fire near the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard, city officials say.

Traffic on Del Amo Boulevard is shut down between Prairie and Crenshaw Boulevard.

The fire broke out around 5:10 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)