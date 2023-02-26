Watch CBS News
Toppled tree causes car to crash into apartment complex in Van Nuys

A large tree that toppled caused a car to crash into an apartment complex in Van Nuys.

No one was seriously injured after the car crashed 8 p.m. Saturday. 

The driver was described as 75-year-old driver. He is expected to be OK. He slammed into the building while trying to avoid the tree. 

People in the area rushed to help the driver after the crash. 

"I came out and helped with some people with him. I told people to leave him in the car once the ambulance came.  Once the fire department came, I stepped aside," said one bystander. 

The building, which was a two-story apartment structure, has been red-tagged. 

It remains unclear whether the strong storm uprooted the tree. 

