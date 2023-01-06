Topgolf at Dodger Stadium gives fans a chance to tee up in the baseball park

How about golfing at Dodger Stadium in January… well it's happening. Topgolf has set up hitting bays in the stadium so fans can get the best of both worlds, hitting golf balls from the concourse down onto the baseball field.

It's a change from the grassy 18-hole course that takes hours to get through, and Topgolf representatives said they are looking for new ways to introduce golf to people. They say this stadium tour is one way to do that. "We thought up the idea of how can we partner with different venues across the U.S. to bring golf to more people, and when you think iconic venues you naturally think Dodger Stadium. So we are excited to be here our second year in a row," said Jack Elmore Topgolf senior brand activation manager.

Chris Hayre talked to golfers today at the stadium and Lizzy said "it's so weird,, it's so cool, there's nothing like it honestly. I've been to Topgolf, but there's nothing like being in the Dodger Stadium and hitting some balls … I'm hitting some homers, you know."

The Dodger Stadium Topgolf Experience started yesterday, Jan. 5 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 8 and again next week Thursday, Jan. 12 through Sunday, Jan. 15.

Tee times can be reserved in one-hour increments. Tickets are on sale at: www.mlb.com/dodgers/tickets/events/topgolf