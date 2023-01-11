Watch CBS News
Topanga Elementary to reopen Thursday after being temporarily closed due to storm

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL NEWS

Students and staff at Topanga Elementary School are able to return to school after being temporarily because of storm damage and poor weather conditions on Wednesday. 

Topanga Elementary, located at 22075 Topanga School Road in Topanga, was deemed unsafe by school officials, leading to their decision to relocate operation for the day.

Los Angeles Unified School District announced in a tweet that Topanga Elementary School was closed and that the teachers and support staff were instead located be at Canyon Charter Elementary School in Santa Monica.

"We take the safety of our students very seriously," LAUSD said in a
tweet. "We remain in communication with local authorities for important
updates about our campus. We will provide updates as they become available." 

Late Wednesday evening, school officials announced that the school grounds would be reopened for business as usual come Thursday. 

