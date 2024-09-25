Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, rescues her dog from coyote's mouth

Brittany Furlan, comedian and wife of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, pulled her dog out of a coyote's mouth — posting video of the encounter which happened right outside the couple's home.

Furlan can be heard screaming "No" several times as she chases the coyote down right after it appears to scoop the couple's dog, Neena, into its mouth. The video shows Furlan running after the wild animal near the pool of the couple's home.

"Oh my god, a coyote grabbed Neena," she yells to Lee. "We can't leave the dogs out."

When Furlan reaches the coyote, it's just out of view of the security footage.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan attend the 2017 Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sept. 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/ Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

"I climbed up the wall and grabbed her out of its mouth," Furlan wrote in the post. "Thank God she's a little bit fat because he couldn't make it over the wall with her. If it was teenie she would've been gone."

She goes on to say the situation unfolded in "broad daylight" at 1 p.m., warning other pet owners in the Los Angeles area neighborhood to "be safe" and saying wild coyotes in the area are "desperate."

"They are getting more brazen and hungry," she wrote. "Please be safe. I'm not even letting the dogs out anymore. This is ridiculous. Hug your babies extra tight."

Coyotes are native to California and have been known to frequent rural, residential and urban areas, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The government agency gives a full list of tips for encounters with these animals, advising not to feed them, keep dogs on leashes — especially during "pup rearing season" from April through August — and don't run from them.

"If approached, don't run," the agency says. "Wave arms, make noise and walk toward the coyote until he retreats. Be 'Big, Bad and Loud.'"