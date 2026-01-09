Tips to staying safe if your vehicle gets trapped in flood waters

Intense flash flooding in towns like Wrightwood and Phelan in recent weeks caused devastating mudslides and washed-out roads, forcing people to be rescued by helicopter.

Rescue crews say only a few inches of floodwater can sweep your car away and put you and your family in need of saving.

If you do lose control of your vehicle, it's important to stay levelheaded and make informed decisions.

"You get people driving through areas that get a flash flood that's unexpected with family and they don't know what to do," said Jeff Schneider, from the San Bernardino County Fire. "They panic; they exit the vehicle, then they end up in the flood waters themselves."

You might think you can get out and swim to safety, but fire officials say you should call 911 right away and stay in the vehicle. Getting into the floodwater can be a deadly mistake.

"Once you're in the water. Number one, your location changes. Number two, other things in that water with you," Schneider said. "You have debris, you could have trees, all kinds of other things that you can hit as you're floating down."

County fire crews are equipped with the gear to save you and your family from flood waters, but helping them get to you can make all the difference.

If the car starts to fill with water and reaches seat level, fire officials say getting onto the roof of your vehicle becomes the safest option.

"At that point, it's rather drown in the vehicle or get out to a higher point on top of the car, climb out on the passenger side or the opposite side of the water flow," Schneider said. "That way you can get on the roof trying to wave and hopefully rescues, or rescuers are on the way, and they'll be able to get you off that roof."

Ultimately, watching for and listening to weather warnings from meteorologists and local alerts like San Bernardino County's telephone emergency notification system, or TENS, should be your first line of safety.

"If you get one of those alerts, please listen to it and you know, change your plans for the day," Schneider said. "Do something during that time frame, because especially with the mud flows in these fire-stricken areas, it's extremely dangerous."

It's important to heed the warning, stay home and be prepared. You never know when a storm's path may change direction, and you end up trapped in your car in floodwaters.

"The most important thing is, don't drive through it, turn around, find an alternative route, so that way you don't put yourself in that situation," Schneider said.