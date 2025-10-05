Man arrested for allegedly threatening TikTok's Los Angeles-area headquarters

A man who allegedly made a series of threats towards TikTok's Los Angeles-area headquarters was arrested on Friday, police said.

Employees at the building had previously informed law enforcement that they were receiving a "series of online threats" that were being made across multiple social media platforms, said a news release from the Culver City Police Department.

Officers identified the suspect as 33-year-old Joseph Mayuyo of Hawthorne after he allegedly sent another threat on Friday, targeting TikTok's Culver City-based headquarters.

"Out of an abundance of caution, security evacuated the location," the CCPD news release said.

At the same time that the building was being cleared, CCPD investigators were conducting an investigation at Mayuyo's home, police said.

"During the investigation, Mayuyo made additional threatening statements online, including a declaration that he would not be taken alive if officers attempted to arrest him," according to CCPD's release.

Investigators obtained search and arrest warrants, at which point, the department's Emergency Response Team was called to the scene to try and contact Mayuyo. After nearly 90 minutes of negotiation, Mayuyo left his home "voluntarily," according to police.

He was taken into custody without further incident and booked for criminal threats. Items of "evidentiary value" were recovered from his home when investigators conducted the search warrant.

Police did not disclose the exact nature of the alleged threats.

TikTok was recently the subject of an executive order signed by President Trump, which cleared a path for his administration to broker a deal to allow the app's continued operation in the U.S. under a group of American investors.

Police urged anyone with additional information on their ongoing investigation to contact CCPD at (310) 253-6120.